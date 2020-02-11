Authorities searching for missing South Carolina girl
CAYCE, S.C. - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.
Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchhill Heights neighborhood, officers said.
Swetlik is a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School.
Missing: Faye Marie Swetlik via Cayce Department of Public Safety
Officers say she has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. Swetlik has been entered into the NCIC database as missing.
Anyone with information on where she might be should call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456, Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535, or the dedicated Hotline at 803-205-4444.
Advertisement