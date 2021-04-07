Authorities release photo of Navy medic gunman who shot 2 US sailors in Frederick

Authorities have released the photo of 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, the Navy medic investigators say shot and wounded two U.S. sailors at a military facility at a Frederick office park before fleeing to nearby Fort Detrick where he was shot and killed.

Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet (Frederick Police Department and partnering agencies)

The incident began Tuesday morning when officials say Woldesenbet used a rifle to open fire at a facility at the Riverside Tech Park on Progress Drive in Frederick. He then drove to Fort Detrick, making it about a half-mile into the military installation, before he was stopped by the base's police force. When Woldesenbet pulled out a weapon, he was shot and killed, officials say.

"We want to ensure the public we are investigating this incident from all angles and we encourage all residents and media partners to avoid speculation or rumors regarding details of the investigation, authorities said in part in a statement Wednesday. "Unverified misinformation can prove harmful to the investigation."

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.