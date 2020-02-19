Authorities identify 17-year-old found shot dead in Charles County; say shooting does not appear ‘random’

Authorities have identified the victim in Tuesday's deadly shooting in Charles County as 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road shortly after 7 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they found Brown in his driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives are pursuing leads and it does not appear this is a random shooting," officials said in a release.

Charles County Public Schools officials told FOX 5 that Brown attended North Point High School in Waldorf. The principal at the school told FOX 5's Melanie Alnwiclk that grief counselors will be available all week for students in need.

A source tells FOX 5 Brown is the son of a Prince George's County police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.