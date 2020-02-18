Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old North Point HS student found dead in Charles County, sheriff's office says

Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

BRYAN'S ROAD, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy. 

Authorities say the teen was found shot in a driveway on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan's Road at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. 

Charles County Public Schools officials tell FOX 5 the teen has been identified as Bradley Alan Brown. He attended North Point High School in Waldorf, according to school officials. 

The incident appears to be isolated, according to authorities. 