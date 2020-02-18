17-year-old North Point HS student found dead in Charles County, sheriff's office says
article
BRYAN'S ROAD, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff's Office are conducting an investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Authorities say the teen was found shot in a driveway on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan's Road at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Charles County Public Schools officials tell FOX 5 the teen has been identified as Bradley Alan Brown. He attended North Point High School in Waldorf, according to school officials.
The incident appears to be isolated, according to authorities.