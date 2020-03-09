Author Preston Mitchum, Jr. offers inspiration with new book, Positive Vibes

Journalist turned author Preston Mitchum, Jr., who has worked for years to help make a positive impact on the lives of people across the region with his non-profit foundation, is out with his first book -- Positive Vibes!

For nearly two decades, Preston covered stories in some of Baltimore's toughest neighborhoods as a news photographer. He was inspired by the stories he helped tell, and in 2002, started The PMJ Foundation as a way to help give back. Since the beginning, his organization has worked across the Baltimore and D.C. regions to help low-income families impacted by poverty, violence and drug abuse.

In 2014, Preston lost his father to a heart attack. After the life changing loss, Preston began to put his thoughts and feelings down on paper. "I guess as a form of therapy I began to write!" he told FOX 5's Tisha Lewis. He compiled his feeling of hope together in a new book, Positive Vibes.

"The message is positivity. Trying to inspire people. Trying to help them think about things from a different perspective. A lot of times we focus on the negative. But why don't we try to find the positive in our day to day living, he said. "This book has daily affirmations, daily messages that will encourage us to keep moving forward!"

