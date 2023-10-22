Audience walks out on Dave Chappelle after he criticizes Israel during show in Boston: Report

article

Members of the audience at a Dave Chappelle show on Thursday reportedly walked out after he criticized Israel's bombing of Gaza and said students supporting Palestinians shouldn't be losing jobs over it.

The Wall Street Journal , citiing attendees, first reported some in the audience shouted "Free Palestine,"in support of Chappelle's comments while others yelled, "What about Hamas?" before some audience members walked out.

The back-and-forth with the audience occurred after Chappelle declared students shouldn't be losing their jobs over supporting Palestinians, according to reports.

A member of the audience reportedly shouted, "shut up," after his statement, which prompted more statements from him about Israel.

The comedian also condemned Hamas' attack against Israel, according to the WSJ, but accused the U.S. of aiding the murder of innocent civilians.

Three students, who attend either Harvard or Columbia, were denied job offers at a top law firm after they signed on to a letter supporting Hamas.

Davis Polk & Wardwell, a law firm in NYC, rescinded letters of employment for three law students at Harvard and Columbia universities after the students signed on to open letters supporting Hamas after their deadly terrorist attacks against Israel.

The firm's announcement came via an internal email that was later posted to social media. A chair and managing partner at the firm, Neil Barr, said that the statements in the letters were contrary to the firm's values.



"We thus concluded that rescinding these offers was appropriate in upholding our responsibility to provide a safe and inclusive work environment for all Davis Polk employees," the email reads.

Chappelle criticized the city of San Francisco during a surprise show in May and asked, "What the f--- happened to this place?"

The comedian told the crowd that he was dining out at an Indian restaurant in the city's Tenderloin district and said a homeless person defecated in front of the establishment just as he was walking in.

A spokeswoman said Chappelle denied being in Boston in a statement provided to the WSJ. However, the shows at the TD Garden in Boston were posted to the venue's website.

Chappelle's spokesperson has not yet returned Fox News Digital's request for comment.

