Attorneys for Key Bridge victims say ship owner using 'archaic' law to limit liability for collapse

Multiple investigations are being opened into the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The city is partnering with two law firms to determine what led to the collision with a shipping container that caused the bridge to come down.

Attorneys working on behalf of three of the victims of the Key Bridge collapse, one of whom is the sole survivor of the incident, expressed support for these investigations — including a criminal one opened by the FBI.

A representative for the FBI confirmed that agents were on the ship Dali Monday morning but did not specify what exactly they were investigating.

During a press conference Monday, attorneys for the family called out the company that owns and manages the ship, Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd., for trying to limit their liability for the deadly disaster.

Attorneys say the company filed for protection six days after the collapse, relying on a "173-year-old archaic law to shield them" that the families believe is unfair and unjust.

"This law was used to protect the owner of the Titanic. That’s how ridiculous this is. As the bodies of our clients were still under the bridge, the owner of this boat was in court trying to protect their assets. That’s the state of affairs we’re here for," said attorney L. Chris Stewart with Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, the firm now representing the families of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and Jose Maynor Lopez.

They're two of the six people who died in the collapse.

The attorneys also represent the sole survivor – Julio Cervantes Suarez. Stewart said Cervantes Suarez, who can’t swim, was plunged into the frigid water but was able to escape the car he was in because it had a manual window that he was able to roll down. He then hung onto debris until he was rescued.

Stewart says Cervantes Suarez will share his story with the public soon but at this time, understandably, he’s grieving the loss of the other workers who were sitting in their cars on break — some of whom were related.

"Grace Oean has temporarily lost a ship. Baltimore has temporarily lost a bridge. But six families have permanently lost fathers, uncles, brothers, irreplaceable loved ones," Stewart said.

The attorneys tell FOX 5 that the families were pleased to learn of the additional investigations and they specifically want to look into the alleged prior issues with the ship Dali before the collision.

"This was all preventable. That is why we’ve been brought in to investigate and find out what has happened and give these families a voice. Because the thing that’s getting lost right now is the voice of the victims. These people’s lives mattered," Stewart said.

FOX 5 received a response from a spokesperson for the ship manager.

"Firstly, we again extend our deepest sympathy to all those impacted by this incident. Due to the magnitude of the incident, there are various government agencies conducting investigations, in which we are fully participating. Out of respect for these investigations and any future legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," said Darrell Wilson, a spokesman for Synergy Marine.