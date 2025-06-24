Four drivers sued over $340K in unpaid DC traffic violations

The Brief Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb is suing four out-of-state drivers individually for excessive unpaid traffic violations. Together, they owe more than $340,000 for over 1,000 citations; mostly for speeding. The lawsuits are part of DC’s ongoing effort under the STEER Act to crack down on dangerous driving.



Four drivers from Maryland and Virginia are facing lawsuits from Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb after racking up more than 1,000 traffic tickets and over $340,000 in unpaid fines combined.

What we know:

Filed under the Strengthening Traffic Enforcement, Education, and Responsibility (STEER) Act, the lawsuits target drivers with long histories of speeding and other dangerous traffic violations on DC streets. The law allows DC to hold out-of-state drivers financially accountable; even if they don’t live in the District.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

Ashley Yvette Kibler (Maryland): 414 citations, $168,168 owed. Over 85% of the tickets were for speeding, including 23 for going 30+ mph over the limit.

Sean Dayoni Hudson (Virginia): 283 citations, $83,100 owed. 274 citations were for speeding, many in a 16-month period.

Andrea Florence Reid (Maryland): 206 citations, $56,010 owed. Most were for speeding and running red lights.

Terrell Antonio Jenkins (Maryland): 102 citations, $33,432 owed. 75 citations were for speeding.

What they're saying:

"These lawsuits are part of our continued commitment to putting an end to drivers speeding through our city, ignoring our laws and putting people’s lives at risk," said Schwalb.

Councilmember Charles Allen, who authored the STEER Act, says the law is bringing long-needed accountability. "The drivers being sued by DC Attorney General Schwalb repeatedly put District residents in danger, and I’m grateful his team has used the STEER Act to send such a strong message," says Allen.

Each lawsuit seeks to stop the driver’s repeated violations and recover unpaid fines.