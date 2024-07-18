Suspect wanted after attempted carjacking caught on camera in Prince George's County

Prince George's County police are searching for a suspect caught on camera in an attempted carjacking.

Police say the unidentified man attempted to carjack a vehicle at the 9500 block of Crain Highway at around 4 a.m. on July 11. A week later, the Prince George’s County Police Department released surveillance footage of the crime.

The video shows the suspect initially walking by the victim’s car but then walking away, before doubling back to it a few minutes later.

He opens the driver’s side door and tries to throw the victim out of the vehicle, yet to no avail. The suspect then runs off, leaving the area without the vehicle in his possession. The victim wasn't hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts to call detectives at 301-516-3788.