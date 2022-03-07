Attempted abduction at Manassas apartment, suspect on the loose

Some residents in a Northern Virginia neighborhood are speaking out about safety concerns after an attempted abduction.

Prince William County police are searching for a man who they say used a bear hug to try and kidnap a 20-year-old woman.

The attempted abduction took place in Manassas on Saturday night.

The victim never saw it coming. While police say she did spot the suspect in the parking lot before the attack, he apparently walked toward an apartment as if he was going home.

But he didn’t. The victim told investigators when she approached her home at the Assembly Manassas apartments, the suspect grabbed her from behind in a bear hug. The suspect reportedly told the victim to be quiet. She didn’t. Instead, she screamed for help.

Officials say all of this happened around 9:00 p.m. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect, however, he was not located. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken.

Prince William County police stated that attempted abductions are rare county-wide. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the apartment complex does not have surveillance cameras on the premises, aside from at the management office. Police say that makes the case tough.

Investigators are planning to return to the neighborhood today to see if any residents’ doorbell or security cameras captured the encounter.

The suspect was reportedly driving a tan-colored sedan and is said to be 5'9," medium build, and was wearing gold-framed glasses.