Attacker tried to rape Takoma Park hotel employee while she cleaned room: police

Authorities say an attacker tried to rape a hotel employee while she was cleaning a room in Takoma Park.

According to police the attack happened Tuesday just after 4:30 p.m. at the Red Carpet Inn in the 7400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Police say the worker was cleaning when she was approached by an unknown male who struck her on the head and covered her mouth before trying to rape her. The attacker fled when she was able to scream for help.

Officials say the attacker turned back but ultimately left after the victim barricaded herself in another room and a witness was able to reach management and alert police.

Surveillance footage shows a male suspect in an orange or yellow shirt wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, boots, glasses, and a surgical mask over his face fleeing the scene on foot towards New Hampshire Avenue.

The victim did not suffer serious physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to please call police at 301-270-1100 and reference case #230015040.