At least 67 DC firefighters self-quarantined after 2 test positive for coronavirus

At least 67 D.C. firefighters are in self-quarantine after coming in contact with two colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19, the fire chief confirmed Wednesday.

READ MORE: DC firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

“The Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (FEMS) has been notified by DC Health that an additional member has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed cases in the department to two," said DC Fire and EMS Chief Gregory M. Dean.

Dean says the DC Health Department and DCFEMS are working together to identify and reach out to any members and patients who may have come in contact with the second infected firefighter so an exposure evaluation can be completed.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner and Evan Lambert learned of estimated numbers from sources on Wednesday.

As a result of the confirmed cases, new rules are in place ordering firefighters to be checked for illness before their shifts.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"The health and safety of our 2,044 members continues to be our top priority so that we remain in position to serve the residents of the District of Columbia," said Dean.

Engine Company 32 and 19, where the first firefighter who tested positive works, were cleaned thoroughly Tuesday morning.

