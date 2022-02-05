Astra scrubs attempt to launch its first rocket mission from Cape Canaveral

article

Astra scrubbed another attempt to launch its first payloads to orbit on the ELaNa 41 mission for NASA on Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The liftoff window opened at 1:00 p.m. ET for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission.

Less than 20 seconds before the rocket was set to take off, an operator halted its countdown.

The rocket is supposed to carry four small satellites into orbit.

The launch was supposed to blast off on Saturday but got delayed.

ELaNa 41 is Astra's first flight to carry operational satellites.

