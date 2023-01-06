Ashli Babbitt's mom arrested near Capitol at Pro-Jan. 6 rally

article

Exactly two years after her daughter was shot and killed by a U.S. Capitol Police officer defending the Capitol, Ashli Babbitt's mother was arrested at a Pro-January 6 rally.

Capitol Police reported that Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who were illegally blocking traffic on Independence Avenue near First Street in Southwest Friday afternoon.

Officials said Witthoeft and the other protestors did not have a permit to rally on Capitol Grounds.

When officers told the group to get out of the road or face arrest, Capitol Police said Witthoeft would not comply. Babbit's mother, police said, was given multiple warnings, but she refused to leave.

Instead, she turned around with her hands behind her back and asked officers to arrest her.

Witthoeft was arrested around 1:45 p.m. and charged with obeying an order, as well as blocking and obstructing roadways.

She was processed and released Friday afternoon after receiving a citation to appear in court.