Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant

An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care.

On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and determined that the injuries occurred while the infant was in the care of 50-year-old Shabana Saleem.

Detectives believe Saleem did not attempt to help the infant after the child sustained the injuries. The sheriff's office said the infant has since been released from the hospital.

Saleem was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she is being held on no bond.