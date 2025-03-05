Ash Wednesday in DC: Catholics face change in church and country

article

The Brief Catholics in the D.C. region gathered at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle for Ash Wednesday as Lent begins. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who is retiring, and Archbishop-elect Robert McElroy led the service. McElroy's homily focused on finding grace in uncertain times and doing the best in challenging circumstances.



As Christians worldwide begin the solemn season of Lent, Catholics across the D.C. region gathered at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle to observe Ash Wednesday at a time of transition within the Archdiocese of Washington.

The service was concelebrated by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who is set to retire next week, and Archbishop-elect Robert Cardinal McElroy, the former bishop of San Diego.

During his homily, McElroy spoke about finding grace in uncertain times.

"God only asks of us that we do the best we can in the circumstances in which we find ourselves," McElroy said. "And sometimes people live in terribly complex and excruciating circumstances."

Among those attending the service was Espen Ooyevaar, who reflected on the challenges of the current political climate.

"As someone who also wants to work for the government in the future, it's kind of a weird time to be thinking about that," Ooyevaar said. "I don't know what the next four years will hold. It's a weird moment."

Many in attendance shared concerns about the impact of the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce. Others said they were praying for Pope Francis, who continues to face health challenges.