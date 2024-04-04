As mosquito season nears, Maryland officials encourage early prevention

It’s only early April, but officials with the Maryland Department of Agriculture said it’s already time to start worrying about mosquitoes.

Specifically, the Asian Tiger Mosquito is the main reason why.

Program Manager for Mosquito Control Brian Prendergast said the Asian Tiger Mosquito is one of more than 60 types of mosquitoes you may find in the state. However, it’s an especially common one. He added that it’s also very easy to get rid of by routinely dumping standing water. That is, if you start now.

"I think it’s very important for people to start before the mosquitoes come out," Prendergast explained, adding that mosquitos are unlikely to be around in large numbers for about another month. "If they wait until after the mosquitos come out, the mosquitos will go through a life cycle or two and really become a big nuisance."

For that reason, Prendergast said the Department of Agriculture has started their outreach efforts a little earlier this year than in years past.