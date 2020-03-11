As ‘Empire’ bids audiences farewell, its cast reflects on the show’s legacy

“Empire” held true to its name from the get-go. Since its freshman season, the FOX drama powerhouse shattered ratings records and gave viewers story lines that became regular fodder at the water cooler.

The series is a mesh of music and martyrdom, depicting bold personalities ruthless in the pursuit of their R&B ambitions, idyllic musical dreams that never fully materialize, or at least in the way they hope.

Now, after six seasons, the Golden Globe-winning series is saying farewell.

Conceptualized by Oscar nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy winner Danny Strong, each episode of “Empire” dove into the the inner turmoil brewing among the Lyons, the first family of hip-hop. Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson were top-billed stars, but the show also made acting contenders out of Ta’Rhonda Jones and Serayah.

But it isn’t over yet. Check out the videos below to witness the pop culture impact left by “Empire” and how the series transformed the lives of its cast. Check out new episodes from the final season every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT on FOX.

