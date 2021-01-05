Arundel Mills Mall suspect displayed gun, shoved employee after being asked to fix mask

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a suspect who allegedly displayed a gun after a store employee asked him to fix his mask, and then shoved another employee who made the same request.

Police responded to the Last Stop store in Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover around 4:20 p.m. on Monday.

The employees told investigators that the a female worker told the man to adjust his mask so that it covered both his mouth and nose.

The customer then reportedly lifted up his shirt, revealing the handle of a black hand gun.

When another female employee also asked him to adjust his mask, the man allegedly shoved her to the ground and then left the store.

Police searched the area, but weren’t able to find the suspect.

If you can help police find him, call (410) 222-2400.

