Annapolis gets 40,000 mask donations from Chinese city

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical grade face masks to Maryland’s capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Annapolis said in a news release Tuesday that the donations arrived this month, nearly four months after officials in Changsha, China made the offer. A note in the shipment from an official at the Chinese city encouraged Annapolis to preserve through the pandemic.

The release says Annapolis’ relationship with Changsha began under a former city administrator, and the two are sister cities.

The Maryland city's mayor sent Changsha officials a book of photographs of Annapolis in response to the donation.