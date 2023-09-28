Art All Night returns this weekend: Here's your guide to events in the DC area

D.C.'s free overnight arts festival is back this weekend with plenty of fun for all ages. Here's your weekend guide to events in the D.C. area.

Art All Night is a festival that takes place in all eight wards in D.C., that will include different activations on each night. Attendees will be able to enjoy visual and performing arts, painting, photography, sculpture, crafts, fashion, music, literary arts, dance, theater, film, and poetry. There will also be indoor and outdoor public and private spaces, including local businesses and restaurants.

The 11th Annual March on Washington Film Festival is the perfect event to learn about some of the untold and mistold stories from the civil rights movement. This event will include a number of films, documentaries, and panel discussions. The festival will also include a premiere of the Amazon Prime documentary Silver Dollar Road.

Come out and enjoy a day of wine tasting, good music, food, and fun. Un-Wine With Us will be hosted by FOX 5 DMV Zone's Joe Clair and will feature a performance from R&B singer Lloyd. Attendees are able to bring their own chairs and blankets, there will also be VIP tents available for purchase.

This four-day festival will feature film screenings, keynote speakers, expert panels, workshops, virtual film programming, student programs, networking receptions, community activities, and more. Actress Lynn Whitfield will serve as the keynote speaker and actor Lamman Rucker will be in attendance as the festival's ambassador.

The BOWS Festival is a celebration of community, cohesion, and creativity. This event highlights Black owned wine, spirit, and beers while allowing them to increase their visibility. The event will feature tastings, food, and even a concert for the first time.