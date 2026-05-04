Deadly stabbing at Wunder Garten leads to arrest: police

The Brief Police arrested 50-year-old Cadoza Simms in connection with a fatal stabbing at Wunder Garten in D.C. The victim, 45-year-old Marvin Urquhart, later died at a hospital after being stabbed during a dispute at the venue. The beer garden has temporarily closed as the community mourns the loss.



D.C. police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing at Wunder Garten beer garden this past weekend.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1100 block of First Street at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, where they found 45‑year‑old Marvin Urquhart inside an establishment, conscious and breathing but suffering from multiple stab wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS took him to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives arrested 50‑year‑old Cadoza Simms at the scene. Investigators believe Simms stabbed Urquhart during a dispute over entering the establishment.

Simms is charged with second‑degree murder while armed. Authorities believe the suspect lives in an apartment building a few blocks from the location.

Dig deeper:

Urquhart was originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, and played football at Virginia Tech as a running back.

In a statement posted online, the owners of Wunder Garten said, "We are heartbroken to share that a beloved member of our team tragically lost his life."

The business says it has closed temporarily and will announce when it plans to reopen.