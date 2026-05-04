Deadly stabbing at Wunder Garten leads to arrest: police
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing at Wunder Garten beer garden this past weekend.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 1100 block of First Street at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, where they found 45‑year‑old Marvin Urquhart inside an establishment, conscious and breathing but suffering from multiple stab wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS took him to a hospital, where he later died.
Detectives arrested 50‑year‑old Cadoza Simms at the scene. Investigators believe Simms stabbed Urquhart during a dispute over entering the establishment.
Simms is charged with second‑degree murder while armed. Authorities believe the suspect lives in an apartment building a few blocks from the location.
Dig deeper:
Urquhart was originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, and played football at Virginia Tech as a running back.
In a statement posted online, the owners of Wunder Garten said, "We are heartbroken to share that a beloved member of our team tragically lost his life."
The business says it has closed temporarily and will announce when it plans to reopen.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.