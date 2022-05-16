Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Montgomery County student found dead in Germantown in January

Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a Montgomery County high school student who had been reported missing and was last seen several weeks before his body was found earlier this year.

Jai’lyn Jones

The body of 17-year-old Northwest High School student Jai'lyn Jones was found on January 24 in a wooded area near the 18900 block of Grotto Lane in Germantown.

Jones had reportedly last been seen on January 7.

FOX 5 spoke to Jones' mother Alexis McDaniel in January after his body was found. She said she was "heartbroken" and didn't understand why someone would kill her son. McDaniel also said Jones had been bullied.

Northwest High School released a statement following his death saying Jones had a "large personality, infectious smile, and amazing spirit."