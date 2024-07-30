D.C. police have made an arrest after a cash register and other property were stolen from a restaurant in the District.

Authorities say 35-year-old Victor Thomas Newcity was taken into custody Monday after a tip from a community member who recognized him from previously released surveillance camera images.

Arrest made after cash register stolen from DC restaurant: police (DC Police)

Detectives say Newcity and another man broke into a business in the 3300 block of 14th Street on Thursday, July 25, just before 4:40 a.m. and stole an entire cash register and other property. They then fled the scene.

Newcity faces second degree burglary charges.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.