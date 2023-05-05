Around the World Embassy Tour gives visitors an inside look at DC’s embassies

Some of D.C.'s treasures are the embassies here representing a world of culture!

But they're usually off limits to the public. Over the weekend, more than 50 embassies will open their doors to visitors as part of Passport D.C.

The Around the World Embassy Tour will allow visitors can experience food, art, dance, and more from different countries around the world – right here in the District!

More than 60 embassies will open their doors to visitors, allowing guests to pet alpacas, play with robots, learn indigenous dances and more!

Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago

FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey got a preview of the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago and the Embassy of Thailand ahead of the weekend tours.

You can learn more about the Around the World Embassy Tour online.