Army's 250th Birthday: Everything to know about Trump's military parade

The Brief President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a military parade on June 14, marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary—also his 79th birthday. The parade, featuring reenactors, military vehicles, bands, and flyovers, will take place along Constitution Avenue NW near the National Mall. Events begin at 8 a.m. and the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Free tickets are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a large parade commemorating the Army's 250th birthday on June 14 – the same day as Trump's 79th birthday.

What we know:

A grand military parade will make its way down Constitution Avenue on June 14 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

"The parade will trace the Army’s evolution from the Revolutionary War through to the U.S. Army of Tomorrow. Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in this landmark event," according to a statement from America 250.

Where will the military parade take place?

Local perspective:

The celebration is expected to be around the National Mall and along the parade route, which is on Constitution Ave NW between 15th and 23rd Street.

Attendees will be able to convene around the parade route or near the Washington Monument.

Road closures are expected.

What time does the military parade begin?

Timeline:

The festivities on June 14 will kick off in the morning and continue all day, per America 250.

Here's the timeline of events:

8:00 AM: Guest Entry for Army Fitness Competition and Festival

2:00 PM: Guest Entry

6:30 PM: Parade & Celebration Begins

9:30 PM: Event Concludes

How do I get tickets for the military parade on June 14?

What you can do:

Attendees are encouraged to register here. You're allowed to register up to 2 tickets per phone number.

The tickets are first come first served, per America 250.