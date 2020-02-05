Armed thieves target garages near Pentagon City for fourth time in weeks

Arlington County Police say an armed suspect carjacked a male victim Tuesday night in a garage near the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, the fourth such crime since January.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say the man was getting out of his car around 11 p.m. Tuesday when the male suspect stole his car at gunpoint in the Pentagon Row parking garage in the 1100 block of S. Joyce Street.

According to police, three similar incidents have been reported since January in the parking garages at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.

Police have stepped up patrols of the garages and both the mall and Pentagon Row say they are working with police and increasing their own security patrols.

Police have not determined whether or not the four cases are connected. They have not made any arrests and say they don't have surveillance video or images that identifies the suspects.