Armed suspects forced victim to drive to Virginia home, robbed him, then left him in Maryland

D.C. police are investigating a robbery that spanned across the DMV this weekend.

According to MPD, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, a man arranged to meet up with someone via social media to sell some items.

The victim and suspect agreed to meet at 25th Street and L Street, Northwest, but when the victim arrived, multiple people got out of a car and pulled out guns.

The suspects forced the victim into his own vehicle and drove the victim to his home in McLean, Virginia, where they took money and property from the victim.

The victim was then driven to District Heights, Maryland, where the suspects fled the scene. The victim was able to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras. D.C. police are continuing to investigate this incident along with the Fairfax County Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.