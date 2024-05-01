Fairfax County police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a man at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

Detectives told FOX 5 that a man was walking out on the 3400 block of Charles Street around 5:30 p.m. when the two suspects walked up to the man, forced him inside a nearby apartment lobby, beat him up, and stole his money.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Armed robbery under investigation in Fairfax County

The man they beat up was hurt, but authorities say he’s going to be okay.

Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them.