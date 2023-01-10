Armed robbers break into home, attack resident in St. Mary’s County: police

A St. Mary's County resident was hospitalized after being attacked by two armed robbers who broke into a home in Great Mills during a burglary early Tuesday morning.

The assault happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive.

Investigators say two male suspects were armed when they entered the residence. Police say they assaulted the victim, took property then fled.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or email allison.mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov.