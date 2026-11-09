Armed man arrested after attempting to enter Northwest DC synagogue

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The Brief A Virginia man was arrested after trying to enter the Washington Hebrew Congregation in D.C. while armed. The man told officers he brought the firearm due to safety concerns for himself and others at the synagogue. The man was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license. No injuries were reported.



An armed Virginia man was arrested Saturday after attempting to enter a synagogue in Northwest D.C., police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the 3900 block of Macomb Street, Northwest, around 10:15 a.m. for a report of a firearm recovered by security staff.

Officers arrived and met security staff, who said they detained an armed man after metal detectors alerted them to the presence of a firearm. After using a handheld metal detector wand, the man said he was carrying a firearm on his waistband, according to police. No injuries were reported and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Tyler Finn, 32, of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, police said. When asked his reason for carrying the weapon, Finn told officers that he brought it due to safety concerns for himself and others at the synagogue based on recent news reports.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said, "This incident underscores the importance of a strong, coordinated culture of security across our community. We encourage community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement and JShield."