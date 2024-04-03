D.C. police are searching for two men who they believe are responsible for an armed kidnapping in Southeast. They've released surveillance photos of the suspects in hopes the public will help identify them.

Detectives say around 9 a.m. Wednesday, two suspects got out of a white Kia in the 4300 block of F Street Southeast, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from a man and the person he was about to take to school.

The suspects, according to the police department, forced the man and the person he was planning to drop off at school, back into their house. They zip tied one of them, and started punching one of the victims in the face several times, the police report states.

Armed kidnapping suspects allegedly stole Cartier glasses, Louis Vuitton wallet, and more in DC. Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

One of the victims fought back, and then the suspected armed kidnappers took off running out of the house, but not before they stole a pair of Cartier glasses, a Louis Vuitton wallet, an Android phone, and an iPhone.

D.C. police are asking anyone who has any information about what happened to contact them.

FOX 5 tried reaching out to the victims, but they were not home.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.