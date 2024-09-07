Armed carjackers box victim in Dodge Charger, steal vehicle at gunpoint in Maryland; police

A driver was robbed at gunpoint after being boxed in by two vehicles and multiple masked suspects in Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate three to four suspects involved in an armed carjacking on Friday night in Prince George’s County after 10 p.m.

According to the victim, who is not being identified at this time, they were traveling westbound on the Allentown Road ramp to northbound Branch Avenue, when two dark-colored vehicles (unknown make or model), boxed the victim’s red Dodge Charger in and three to four suspects, wearing black ski masks, pointed a firearm at the victim and subsequently stole the Dodge.

Investigators located the vehicle on Suitland Parkway, just west of Stanton Road in Washington, D.C. and it appeared to be involved in a prior crash, causing it to become disabled. Investigators also learned that the vehicle was involved in several other crashes throughout D.C. prior to being located.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. This remains an ongoing investigation.