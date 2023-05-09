Armed carjacker takes BMW from woman outside North Bethesda Whole Foods

A carjacking in front of a Bethesda Whole Foods is now under investigation after police say the gunman took off with a BMW Tuesday evening.

The incident, according to the Montgomery County Police Department, took place in broad daylight just after 5:05 p.m. in the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive.

After arriving at the scene, police discovered that the suspect – who was armed – approached a woman, and demanded she hand over her car keys. The suspect flashed a handgun, and the victim complied.

Police said the crook drove away in the woman's blue 2015 BMW 535i with Maryland tags that read 9DE1456. No injuries were reported, and no suspect is in custody at this time.

Police are looking for a man wearing a light-colored beanie, black face mask, a grey hoodie, and cargo style pants.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.