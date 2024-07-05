Armed carjacker shot by US Marshals in DC, investigation underway

article

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a shooting involving U.S. Marshals that took place early Friday in Northwest D.C.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m.

Deputy U.S. Marshals, according to an MPD report, were parked in separate vehicles in the 2100 block of 11 Street, Northwest, when the suspect exited a vehicle and approached one of the Marshals, pointing a handgun in an apparent carjacking attempt.

The Marshal responded by drawing his service weapon and firing several shots at the suspect. A second Marshal from another vehicle also fired his service weapon, the report states.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers of Southeast, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Flowers has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license, and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence of the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the police at 202-727-9099.