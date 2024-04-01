Armed bicyclists sought in robbery near University of Maryland campus

Authorities are searching for two men on bicycles they say robbed a person at gunpoint near the University of Maryland campus.

The armed robbery was reported by the University of Maryland Police Department on Sunday afternoon near Norwich Road and Dickinson Avenue.

Officers say two men on bicycles approached the victim, displayed a handgun, and demanded property. They then fled with the stolen property on their bicycles toward the College Park Metro Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).