Arlington school bus drivers protest low wages, benefits – but make sure kids get to school

School bus drivers in Arlington took to the streets Friday morning in protest to demand better pay and benefits – but they made sure not interrupt service to students heading to class.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard said the drivers gathered at the bus depot before heading out on their routes early Friday. Barnard reported that drivers told him dozens of them have attended board meetings to express their concerns but say issues with pay and driver safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic have gone unaddressed.

Similar concerns have been heard by bus drivers in other parts of the region like in Calvert County and in Charles County where drivers have held 'sick outs' that have caused school systems to cancel routes in the morning and after school. In Charles County, where the 'sick outs' extended for multiple days, some schools have begun streaming classes online for students unable to make it into the classroom.