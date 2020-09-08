Arlington public schools report system issues with online learning on first day

article

Arlington public schools are reporting connectivity issues with online learning on the first day of school Tuesday.

The Northern Virginia school district is one of several that opted for the virtual learning route to start the school year.

Tuesday morning, the district’s Facebook page was littered with a handful of comments complaining about the “connectivity issues” officials have since confirmed.

Parents in multiple school districts in the DMV have already indicated that they’re having technical problems with their districts’ online systems.

