Arlington Public Schools employee charged with forcible sodomy and abduction

An Arlington Public Schools employee is being accused of abduction and sexual assault.

Last week, Arlington County police arrested 42-year-old Julio Basurto and charged him with abduction and forcible sodomy.

Police believe that on May 21, around 6:40 a.m., a woman left a business in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard and got into a car driven by the suspect.

During the ride, police said, Basurto sexually assaulted the victim before she was able to escape. An investigation revealed that Basurto was not working as a rideshare driver that night.

Julio Basurto, 42, or Arlington, Virginia Photo via Arlington County Police Department

Once detectives reviewed the evidence and conducted interviews with witnesses, police were able to obtain a warrant to arrest Basurto – who resides in Arlington. He was taken into custody on June 22.

FOX 5 has learned that Basurto is an active community advocate in the Arlington area. He's been vocal about improving training for Arlington Public Schools interpreters, and affordable housing throughout the county.

Police think Basurto may be responsible for more assaults in the area. They're asking anyone with information to come forward and contact them.