Arlington Public Schools developing new policy on AI use in classrooms, Arlington Now reports

The Brief APS leaders are developing a new policy to address artificial intelligence in the classroom. Staff are exploring generative AI tools to establish responsible and innovative classroom use. The school board will review the student cell phone policy at Thursday night’s meeting.



Arlington Public Schools leaders are developing a new policy to address the use of artificial intelligence and other technologies in the classroom, according to a report by Arlington Now.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says that APS is working on a new "academic integrity policy" as staff continue exploring generative AI and related tools. The goal, the report says, is to establish best practices for responsible, equitable and innovative classroom use while ensuring a safe and protected learning environment for students.

APS has already begun teacher development in this area, launching its "Year of AI Empowered Learning" for the 2025–2026 school year.

Fairfax County Public Schools recently took similar steps. This month, FCPS directed the superintendent to provide a comprehensive inventory of generative AI tools available through school‑issued laptops and ordered FCPS to stop issuing laptops and tablets to pre‑K and kindergarten students until a formal AI policy is adopted, with some exceptions.

APS has not listed the academic integrity policy on the school board agenda, but leaders are continuing to review technology policies. At Thursday night’s 7 p.m. meeting, the board will consider whether to update the student cell phone policy to prohibit cell phone and personal device use on school grounds, bell to bell.