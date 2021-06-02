Arlington program reusing food scraps

Arlington officials have what may seem like an unusual request – they want your leftover scraps of food.

"We’re going to use it to basically make a soil amendment of some kind," explained Solid Waste Bureau Chief Erik Grabowski. "So the compost will come back and people will use it for various organic projects around their houses or farms, whoever buys the product."

Here’s how it’ll work: In August, the county will give every resident a 2.5 gallon caddy, as well as compostable bags. Officials want residents to put their food scraps inside, and then, on their normal trash day, put them in the green cart that’s currently used for stuff like yard trimmings before bringing it down to the curb.

"If they’re not in the habit of putting their green cart out every week, then they’re gonna have to start kind of doing that now," Grabowsky said.

The program is set to start September 6, and among residents who spoke to Fox 5 Wednesday, reviews were positive overall but still somewhat mixed.

"Arlington is doing its part to be green and investing in an area that a lot of communities don’t have but should," Dana Wollins said.

"I think it might be smelly, it might attract bugs," countered Bobbi Kelafant. "The idea just doesn’t appeal to me."

Grabowsky said residents won’t be required to participate in the program, although participation is strongly encouraged.

