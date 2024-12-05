Arlington County Police 'Holiday Retail Theft Detail' cracking down on crime

Police are cracking down on shoplifting in northern Virginia. The Arlington County Police Department says it's rolling out a "Holiday Retail Theft Detail" after a significant increase in incidents year-over-year

The problem itself is not new but in recent years, at least in some parts of the region, shoplifting has gotten worse.

Arlington County Police received more than 1,000 reports of shoplifting incidents in 2023. Year-to-date in 2024, that number’s up to nearly 1,700.

"I think we're both seeing increased incidents, as well as, better reporting through our community outreach efforts," said Ashley Savage with the Arlington County Police Department.

RELATED: Rash of retail break-ins across DC causes concern amid holiday shopping season

As a result, Arlington shoppers may notice what police are calling a "Holiday Retail Theft Detail." That means extra patrols electronic signboards like this one outside Ballston Quarter and officers will be out talking with community members and businesses too.

"We want individuals to know that they can come enjoy retail shopping in Arlington County while our officers are conducting high visibility patrols as a deterrent for crime and also to make sure that our community feels safe as they’re out doing their holiday shopping this year," Savage said.

While folks were out shopping on Black Friday an Arlington Retail Theft Detail was already hard at work, responding to ten shoplifting calls that led to eight arrests. Savage tells FOX 5 that the effort will continue through the month of December.

Additional patrols will be in and around the Pentagon City Metro station in Arlington as well.