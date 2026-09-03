Arlington County intervenes in $67B Dominion-NextEra merger review

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The Brief Arlington County will formally participate in the state’s review of NextEra Energy’s proposed acquisition of Dominion Energy. Board members cited electricity affordability, ratepayer protections and climate commitments as their main concerns. Virginia regulators are expected to decide on the proposed merger in January.



Arlington County will formally intervene in Virginia’s regulatory review of NextEra Energy’s proposed acquisition of Dominion Energy, a deal officials said could have major consequences for local customers and the county’s clean-energy goals.

The Arlington County Board voted at a special meeting Tuesday to file a notice of participation as a respondent in the State Corporation Commission proceeding.

What does Arlington’s intervention mean?

What we know:

The move allows Arlington County to actively represent its interests during the State Corporation Commission’s review, rather than simply submit public comments.

County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said residents are already facing rising energy bills and that Arlington should participate to protect ratepayers, address affordability and advance the county’s clean-energy commitments.

What is the Dominion-NextEra deal?

The backstory:

NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy filed a joint petition with the State Corporation Commission on July 15 seeking approval for the proposed merger.

According to Arlington County, the $67 billion buyout would be the largest energy merger in U.S. history and create the world’s largest regulated electric utility.

The combined company would serve about 10 million customers across Virginia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, including about 2.7 million households in Virginia, county officials said.

Arlington’s concerns

What they're saying:

Board members said the review should examine how the merger could affect electricity costs for homeowners, renters, businesses and local government operations.

They also said the merger must not compromise Arlington’s climate and energy plans, including its goal of becoming a carbon-neutral community by 2050.

What Dominion and NextEra say

The other side:

Dominion and NextEra argue the merger would help them meet growing electricity demand more reliably, affordably and efficiently.

The companies say customers would receive $2.25 billion in bill credits across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina during the first two years after the deal closes. They also say customer bills would not rise because of the merger itself and that no merger-related costs would be charged to customers.

Dominion says its name, local operations, customer-service channels and assistance programs would remain in place. The companies also point to planned job protections for Dominion employees and an additional $10 million a year in charitable giving across the three states for five years after closing.

Those are commitments made by the companies as part of their proposed combination. Arlington officials want the State Corporation Commission to scrutinize whether the deal delivers on affordability, reliability and clean-energy goals for Virginia customers.

What happens next?

The State Corporation Commission is expected to decide on the merger in January 2027.

The commission is accepting public comments under docket PUR-2026-00112. The deadline to register as a public witness is Nov. 2, while written comments are due by Nov. 9, according to Arlington County.