Arlington County cancels summer camps for 2020

As the novel coronavirus lingers in the Northern Virginia region heading into late fall, Arlington County announced on Wednesday that it is canceling all summer camps for the season.

In a statement from the county, officials said the decision was difficult to make.

They noted that the camps could not be held with “proper social distancing and appropriate cleaning protocols or other safety measures,” and the county was not confident that it could safely host a camp session.

Officials noted there too many variables needed to be accounted for ultimately.

“We recognize how important camps are to our residents, and we are truly saddened to have to cancel for the summer. Ultimately, it is the best decision for the safety and health of our community. We will continue to explore opportunities to provide programs and services as national, state and local guidelines allow. We appreciate your patience as we work through this difficult time,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jane Rudolph.

Anyone who was registered for an Arlington County Department of Parks and Recreation camp will receive a full refund.

Anyone who signed up for a camp with a county contractor should reach out to the contractor directly for information regarding refunds.

Check this summer guide to Arlington County camps for a list of all camps, and information about contractors.

County refunds will be issued as household credits. After the fund has been applied to an account, reach out to the Department of Parks and Recreation to request the refund be processed back to the original form of payment.

Email this address for questions regarding cancellation.

For home activities, go the department's new Recreate at Home site.

