Arlington bar receives funding from Barstool Sports' effort to help small businesses

Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington has received contributions from The Barstool Fund, an effort by Barstool Sports to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

"Like so many others, Freddie's is struggling and on the verge of shutting down," said Freddie's owner.

Freddie's is an LGBTQ+, straight friendly restaurant and bar. They were also voted among the top 100 brunches in the country by Open Table.

The Barstool Fund has pledged to help small businesses, like Freddie's, by funding the businesses on a month-by-month basis as long as they continue to keep their employees on the payroll.

"Once you're in our program, we will pay whatever you need, the necessities you need, the money you need to get through this thing," says Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

The Barstool Fund has raised over $13 million to support nearly 50 small businesses across the country as many struggle to keep their doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to contribute to The Barstool Fund, click here.