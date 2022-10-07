Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US

The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine.

The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.

Columbia, Maryland: #5

Columbia is at the top of the list thanks to "a multicultural population, exceptional safety statistics and plenty of activities for families and young adults alike," according to Money.

Arlington, Virginia: #15

Arlington makes its way onto the list thanks in part to Amazon's second headquarters, which is expected to wrap up the first phase of construction in 2023. The Arlington County Board gave unanimous approval this April to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of HQ2 that is expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers when it’s complete.

CREDIT: Amazon

Arlington also has one of the highest median household incomes on the list, coming in at just under $128,500.

Alexandria, Virginia: #26

Alexandria gets a mention thanks to its amenities and historical landmarks, but also thanks to growing economic opportunity as the city unveils plans to build a massive new Inova hospital and other redevelopments on the waterfront.

Alexandria was also named in Conde Nast Traveler's list of the top five best small cities for the fifth year in a row.

"We are proud to be named one of Money's Top 50 Best Places to live in the United States. As this year's criteria show, ultra-high quality of life is synonymous with an amazing business climate and the presence of companies that work for and with the talented, educated, and engaged people who live and work in a community," said Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership,