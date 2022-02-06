Arizona man leaves Las Vegas casino, learns he won $229,368 jackpot weeks later

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says its investigation tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas after a visit last month without knowing he'd won a $229,368 slot machine jackpot.

The board said the machine being played by Robert Taylor malfunctioned due to a "communication error" and neither he nor the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino realized that he'd won a progressive jackpot the evening of Jan. 8.

"By the time an extensive review of the slot machine and the communications technology was completed, confirming the jackpot had been won, Mr. Taylor had returned home to Arizona," officials said.

The board said it then began an investigation and identified Taylor on Jan. 28. After two weeks of checking surveillance video, conducting witness interviews, studying electronic purchase records and reviewing ride-sharing data, they were able to notify him about his prize.

Taylor's hometown was not released. He returned to Vegas over the weekend to collect his winnings.

