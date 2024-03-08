'Are you serious?' Alexandria Police stop driver going 112 mph on I-495

Alexandria Police say they stopped a driver going 112 mph on the Capitol Beltway.

"Doing 112 in a 55 mph speed limit? Are you serious?" the department posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

"True story. Yesterday on his way to work, an APD officer issued this citation to someone at 495 and Van Dorn going TWO times the speed limit," the post continued. "Slow down. There is no need to put your life or someone else's in danger."

The citation shows the driver faces a charge of reckless driving speed over 85 mph. The driver could potentially face thousands in fines and several points on their license.