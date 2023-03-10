Apple launching new streaming app for classical music lovers

article

Apple is expanding its streaming music playlist with the launch of a new app for classical music.

Apple Classical Music is launching on March 28 and will offer the world’s largest classical music catalog, according to the company’s website.

The app will feature unlimited access to over five million classical songs, including new releases and exclusive albums. The platform also features composer biographies and song information.

To find songs, subscribers can search by composer, work, conductor, and music catalog number.

News of the company’s new classical music app comes after they bought Primephonic , a classical music streaming service, in 2021.

Apple shared in 2021 that purchasing Primephonic gives subscribers an improved classical music experience.

"We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts," Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement in 2021. "Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world."

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



