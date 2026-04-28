Families file appeal over Wootton High closure decision

The Brief More than 300 Montgomery County families have appealed MCPS’s decision to close Wootton High School and move students to Crown High, calling the move illegal. The appeal argues the board used flawed enrollment data and may have violated rules by bundling multiple issues into one vote. MCPS has 30 days to respond, as the State Board of Education reviews the challenge.



More than 300 Montgomery County families have filed an appeal with the Maryland State Board of Education over Montgomery County Public Schools' decision to relocate students from Wootton High School.

What we know:

More than 300 families signed an affidavit along with a formal appeal to the State Board of Education. The appeal claims MCPS’ decision to close Wootton High School and move students to Crown High is illegal for several reasons.

The backstory:

The issue began March 26, when the county board approved a resolution to close Wootton and move students to Crown High in the fall of 2027.

Families filed an emergency request with the superintendent on March 31 to pause the decision, but it was denied.

They have now filed a formal appeal with the State Board of Education.

What they're saying:

"This isn’t just about the drive. It is about government accountability," said Elisa Sukhobok of the Community and Education Policy Alliance.

The families argue that MCPS enrollment data, including projections showing long-term decline, are based on flawed assumptions, including reliance on pandemic-era numbers.

They also claim the board attempted to characterize the move as a relocation rather than a school closure.

The appeal further alleges the board violated the state constitution by voting on multiple issues at once during the March 26 meeting. The constitution includes a "one-subject" clause intended to prevent combining unrelated measures in a single vote.

What's next:

MCPS is expected to respond within 30 days, either with a substantive reply or by requesting oral argument.

MCPS says it has not yet received the filing from the state and cannot comment at this time.